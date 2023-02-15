How to Watch UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage Day 2 Live For Free on Paramount+

Some of the top soccer players in all of Europe are gearing up to play in the next stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season. Like the rest of the UEFA Champions League knockout round, Day 2 will stream live on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The day will feature some of the highest point-scoring teams of the group stage, so fans won’t want to miss a second of the action. You can watch Day 2 of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 30-Day Free Trial with Promo Code: ADVANCE

About UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2

The second day of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage starts with a match between Club Brugge (from Belgium) and S.L. Benfica (from Spain). Both squads scored over 10 points in the group stage of the season, but Club Brugge has drawn in five of their last six contests. They’ll face a Benfica squad that has talent all over the pitch, making this one of the most intriguing early matchups of the elimination round.

The next match of the day will feature Germany’s Borussia Dortmund taking on Chelsea, whose home country is England. Dortmund gets the chance to play in front of a home crowd, but Chelsea had 13 points in the group stage, and will not be intimidated by the 80,000+ rabid Dortmund fans.

Check out a schedule of Day 2 of the 2023 UEFA Champions League knockout stage below.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wednesday, Feb. 15 3 p.m Club Brugge vs. Benfica Paramount+ 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Dortmund Paramount+

Can You Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2 For Free?

If you’re not already a Paramount+ subscriber, yes! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2 on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.