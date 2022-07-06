How to Watch UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Live for Free Without Cable
Over the next three weeks, the ESPN family of networks will air more than 75 hours of European
soccer football action from the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship 2022. The worldwide leader in sports will air all 31 matches of the tournament beginning with England vs. Austria on Wednesday, July 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The Women’s EURO 2022 will wrap up on Sunday, July 31 with the final match being played in historic Wembley Stadium. Throughout July, you can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022
- When: Starting on Wednesday, July 6 at 3 p.m. ET and running through Sunday, July 31 at 11:30 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022
Every four years, the best women’s soccer teams from throughout Europe come together for the UEFA Women’s Football Championship, however, thanks to COVID-19, it has been five years since the last tourney. Netherlands won the trophy in 2017 and returns as the fifth-ranked team in the world.
England is the host nation for this year’s tournament with the EURO’s 31 games being spread out across 10 different stadiums throughout the U.K., beginning with England vs. Austria at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Over the course of the tournament, ESPN will televise two UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches including the final, ESPN2 will air 21 matches, ESPN+ will live-stream eight games exclusively, and ESPNU will telecast the England-Austria opening match – also on ESPN2 starting at 3 p.m.
Group Assignments (FIFA Rankings)
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|England (8)
|Germany (4)
|Netherlands (5)
|France (3)
|Austria (21)
|Denmark (15)
|Sweden (2)
|Italy (14)
|Norway (11)
|Spain (7)
|Portugal (29)
|Belgium (20)
|Northern Ireland (46)
|Finland (28)
|Switzerland (19)
|Iceland (18)
Match Schedule (subject to change)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match (Stadium)
|Match #
|Networks
|Wed, Jul 6
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – England vs. Austria
|1
|ESPNU/ESPN2
|Thu, Jul 7
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Norway vs. Northern Ireland
|2
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 8
|11:50 a.m.
|Group B – Spain vs. Finland
|3
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Germany vs. Denmark
|4
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jul 9
|11:50 a.m.
|Group C – Portugal vs. Switzerland
|5
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Group C – Netherlands vs. Sweden
|6
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jul 10
|11:30 a.m.
|Group D – Belgium vs. Iceland
|7
|ESPN2
|2:50 p.m.
|Group D – France vs. Italy
|8
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jul 11
|11:30 a.m.
|Group A – Austria vs. Northern Ireland
|9
|ESPN2
|2:30p.m.
|Group A – England vs. Norway
|10
|ESPN2
|Tue, Jul 12
|11:30 a.m.
|Group B – Denmark vs. Finland
|11
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Germany vs. Spain
|12
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jul 13
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Sweden vs. Switzerland
|13
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group C – Netherlands vs. Portugal
|14
|ESPN2
|Thu, Jul 14
|11:30 a.m.
|Group D – Italy vs. Iceland
|15
|ESPN2
|2:50 p.m.
|Group D – France vs. Belgium
|16
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jul 15
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England
|17
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Austria vs. Norway
|18
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jul 16
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Finland vs. Germany
|19
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Denmark vs. Spain
|20
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jul 17
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands
|21
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal
|22
|ESPN+
|Mon, Jul 18
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Iceland vs. France
|23
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Italy vs. Belgium
|24
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jul 20
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal I – A1 vs. B2
|25
|ESPN2
|Thu, Jul 21
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal II – B1 vs. A2
|26
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 22
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal III – C1 vs. D2
|27
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jul 23
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal IV – D1 vs. C2
|28
|ESPN2
|Tue, Jul 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27)
|29
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Wed, Jul 27
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28)
|30
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Sun, July 31
|11:30 a.m.
|Final – Semifinal Winners
|31
|ESPN, ESPN+
