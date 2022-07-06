How to Watch UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Live for Free Without Cable

Over the next three weeks, the ESPN family of networks will air more than 75 hours of European soccer football action from the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship 2022. The worldwide leader in sports will air all 31 matches of the tournament beginning with England vs. Austria on Wednesday, July 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The Women’s EURO 2022 will wrap up on Sunday, July 31 with the final match being played in historic Wembley Stadium. Throughout July, you can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022

Every four years, the best women’s soccer teams from throughout Europe come together for the UEFA Women’s Football Championship, however, thanks to COVID-19, it has been five years since the last tourney. Netherlands won the trophy in 2017 and returns as the fifth-ranked team in the world.

England is the host nation for this year’s tournament with the EURO’s 31 games being spread out across 10 different stadiums throughout the U.K., beginning with England vs. Austria at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Over the course of the tournament, ESPN will televise two UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches including the final, ESPN2 will air 21 matches, ESPN+ will live-stream eight games exclusively, and ESPNU will telecast the England-Austria opening match – also on ESPN2 starting at 3 p.m.

Group Assignments (FIFA Rankings)

Group A Group B Group C Group D England (8) Germany (4) Netherlands (5) France (3) Austria (21) Denmark (15) Sweden (2) Italy (14) Norway (11) Spain (7) Portugal (29) Belgium (20) Northern Ireland (46) Finland (28) Switzerland (19) Iceland (18)

Match Schedule (subject to change)

Date Time (ET) Match (Stadium) Match # Networks Wed, Jul 6 2:30 p.m. Group A – England vs. Austria 1 ESPNU/ESPN2 Thu, Jul 7 2:30 p.m. Group A – Norway vs. Northern Ireland 2 ESPN2 Fri, Jul 8 11:50 a.m. Group B – Spain vs. Finland 3 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Group B – Germany vs. Denmark 4 ESPN2 Sat, Jul 9 11:50 a.m. Group C – Portugal vs. Switzerland 5 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Group C – Netherlands vs. Sweden 6 ESPN2 Sun, Jul 10 11:30 a.m. Group D – Belgium vs. Iceland 7 ESPN2 2:50 p.m. Group D – France vs. Italy 8 ESPN+ Mon, Jul 11 11:30 a.m. Group A – Austria vs. Northern Ireland 9 ESPN2 2:30p.m. Group A – England vs. Norway 10 ESPN2 Tue, Jul 12 11:30 a.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Finland 11 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group B – Germany vs. Spain 12 ESPN2 Wed, Jul 13 11:30 a.m. Group C – Sweden vs. Switzerland 13 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group C – Netherlands vs. Portugal 14 ESPN2 Thu, Jul 14 11:30 a.m. Group D – Italy vs. Iceland 15 ESPN2 2:50 p.m. Group D – France vs. Belgium 16 ESPN+ Fri, Jul 15 2:30 p.m. Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England 17 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group A – Austria vs. Norway 18 ESPN+ Sat, Jul 16 2:30 p.m. Group B – Finland vs. Germany 19 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Spain 20 ESPN+ Sun, Jul 17 11:30 a.m. Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands 21 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal 22 ESPN+ Mon, Jul 18 2:30 p.m. Group D – Iceland vs. France 23 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group D – Italy vs. Belgium 24 ESPN+ Wed, Jul 20 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal I – A1 vs. B2 25 ESPN2 Thu, Jul 21 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal II – B1 vs. A2 26 ESPN2 Fri, Jul 22 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal III – C1 vs. D2 27 ESPN2 Sat, Jul 23 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal IV – D1 vs. C2 28 ESPN2 Tue, Jul 26 2:30 p.m. Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27) 29 ESPN2, ESPN+ Wed, Jul 27 2:30 p.m. Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28) 30 ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, July 31 11:30 a.m. Final – Semifinal Winners 31 ESPN, ESPN+

