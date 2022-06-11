How to Watch: UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka Live Without Cable
On Saturday, June 11, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiří Procházka at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, marking the first UFC Pay-Per-View event held in Southeast Asia. UFC 275 will also feature UFC Women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing No. 4 Taila Santos. You can watch all of the action with a subscription to ESPN+ for $74.99 or $99.98 with 1-Year of ESPN+
How to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka
When: Saturday, June 11 (Main Card: 10pm)
- TV: Main Event: ESPN+ / Prelims: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Starting at 7pm)
- Streaming: Get the Fight for $74.99 or $99.98 with 1-Year of ESPN+
The event will cost $74.99 and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will be $99.98.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
About UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka
In the main event of UFC 275, Glover Teixeira (33-7) — the second oldest champion in UFC history and the current UFC Light Heavyweight champion — will defend his belt against the second-ranked contender Jiří Procházka (28-3-1). The challenger will look to extend his 12-fight winning streak and 10-bout knockout streak. The champ will be looking for his seventh straight win.
The evening’s co-main event will feature a battle for the UFC Women’s Flyweight championship as Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against No. 4 Taila Santos. Shevchenko (22-3) is the longest reigning, current champion in the UFC and will be looking to make history with her seventh title defense. If she wins, she will best Ronda Rousey’s record for a female champ.
Jon Anik will provide play-by-play alongside UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping; Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Spanish-language coverage will be provided by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinnibbio.
Full Coverage
|Time (ET)
|Programing
|Channel(s)
|2 p.m.
|UFC Live: Teixeira vs. Procházka Pre-Show
|ABC, ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Prelims)
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
|approx. 1 a.m.
|UFC 275 Post Show: Teixeira vs. Procházka
|ESPN+
Main Card and Prelims
|Time (ET)
|Status
|Fight
|7 p.m.
|Undercard
|Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyn Edwards
|Undercard
|Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
|8 p.m.
|Undercard
|Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa
|Undercard
|Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
|Undercard
|Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia
|Undercard
|SeungWoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao
|10 p.m.
|Undercard
|Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
|Undercard
|Andre Fialho vs. Jake Mathews
|Undercard
|Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Co-Main
|Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Taila Santos
|Main
|Glover Teixeira (C) vs. Jiří Procházka
