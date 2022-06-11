 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+ ABC ESPN3 ESPN2 ESPN Deportes

How to Watch: UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

On Saturday, June 11, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiří Procházka at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, marking the first UFC Pay-Per-View event held in Southeast Asia. UFC 275 will also feature UFC Women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing No. 4 Taila Santos. You can watch all of the action with a subscription to ESPN+ for $74.99 or $99.98 with 1-Year of ESPN+

How to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka

When: Saturday, June 11 (Main Card: 10pm)

The event will cost $74.99 and the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will be $99.98.

Sign Up
espnplus.com

ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Sign Up
$6.99 / month
espnplus.com

About UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka

In the main event of UFC 275, Glover Teixeira (33-7) — the second oldest champion in UFC history and the current UFC Light Heavyweight champion — will defend his belt against the second-ranked contender Jiří Procházka (28-3-1). The challenger will look to extend his 12-fight winning streak and 10-bout knockout streak. The champ will be looking for his seventh straight win.

The evening’s co-main event will feature a battle for the UFC Women’s Flyweight championship as Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against No. 4 Taila Santos. Shevchenko (22-3) is the longest reigning, current champion in the UFC and will be looking to make history with her seventh title defense. If she wins, she will best Ronda Rousey’s record for a female champ.

Jon Anik will provide play-by-play alongside UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping; Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Spanish-language coverage will be provided by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinnibbio.

Full Coverage

Time (ET) Programing Channel(s)
2 p.m. UFC Live: Teixeira vs. Procházka Pre-Show ABC, ESPN3
7 p.m. UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Early Prelims) ESPN+
8 p.m. UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
10 p.m. UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV
approx. 1 a.m. UFC 275 Post Show: Teixeira vs. Procházka ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims

Time (ET) Status Fight
7 p.m. Undercard Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyn Edwards
Undercard Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
8 p.m. Undercard Kyung Ho Kang vs. Batgerel Danaa
Undercard Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun
Undercard Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia
Undercard SeungWoo Choi vs. Josh Culibao
10 p.m. Undercard Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
Undercard Andre Fialho vs. Jake Mathews
Undercard Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Co-Main Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Taila Santos
Main Glover Teixeira (C) vs. Jiří Procházka
  • Sign Up
    espnplus.com

    ESPN+

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

    Sign Up
    $6.99 / month
    espnplus.com

Breaking down UFC 275:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.