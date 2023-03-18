How to Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Live Online Without Cable

The Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman trilogy draws to a close at UFC 286 on ESPN+ pay-per-view this weekend. The main event will feature UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards who is returning home to London to make his first title defense in a rematch against former champ Kamaru Usman. We’ll also see top lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev face off in the co-main event. UFC 286 airs live from the O2 Center in London, England this Saturday, March 18 starting at 1 p.m. ET and you can watch all of the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and by purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3

When: Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. ET (early prelims), 3 p.m. ET (prelims), 5 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: Early Prelims on ESPN+, Prelims on ESPNEWS, Main Card on ESPN+ PPV

Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+ and the $79.99 pay-per-view.

About UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3

UFC PPV returns to London this weekend with a trilogy fight for the welterweight title, UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3. In the co-main, third-ranked Justin Gaethje faces off against sixth-ranked Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle. Gaethje aims to get his name back in title contention with a big win in London. Fiziev, who is on a six-fight win streak, is coming off a Performance of the Night knockout of former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos last September. The winner sets themselves up for a future UFC Lightweight Championship match against the reigning champ Islam Makhachev.

We’ll also get to the popular Icelandic fighter Gunnar Nelson, who makes his second straight London start against Bryan Barberena in a high-octane welterweight fight. Nelson returned to action last March after two years off and collected a unanimous decision win over Takashi Sato. Barberena is 4-4 in his last eight fights and aims to shake off his second-round submission loss to former UFC Welterweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos.

What Is the Complete Card for UFC 286?

Main Card Beginning at 5 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup Stipulation 5 p.m. Main Leon Edwards (C) vs. Kamaru Usman UFC Welterweight Championship Co-Main Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Undercard Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena Undercard Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill Undercard Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Prelims Beginning at 3 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup Stipulation 3 p.m. Feature Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani Undercard Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales Undercard Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz Undercard Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Early Prelims Beginning at 1 p.m. ET

Time (ET) Place on Card Matchup Stipulation 1 p.m. Feature Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos Undercard Christian Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic Undercard Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon Undercard Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina Undercard Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein Undercard Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Hardy

Can you watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 286 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can get it individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

