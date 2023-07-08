How to Watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Live Without Cable

UFC 290 emanates live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where we’ll see UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski return to the Featherweight division to take on current interim champion Yair Rodriguez in a winner-takes-all slugfest. Volkanovski is unbeaten in the featherweight division and would love to continue his dominance once more. To do so, he’ll have to defeat former “The Ultimate Fighter” winner Rodriguez, who enters with a 16-3 record. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez airs this Saturday, July 8 on ESPN+. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, with prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

At UFC 290, Volkanovski aims to reaffirm his position as the best featherweight in the world. He remains unbeaten in his UFC featherweight career, securing 10 consecutive victories, with his last five being championship contests, including his most recent division bout at International Fight Week last year. Rodriguez claimed the interim Featherweight title with a dynamic second-round submission win over Josh Emmett earlier this year and is looking to bring his unique attacks and unpredictable approach to reign atop the featherweight ladder.

In the co-main event, the reigning and defending two-time UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces off against bitter rival Alexandre Pantoja. After finally ending his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo in January, Moreno looks to vanquish another old foe and successfully defend his title once more. Pantoja enters the Octagon with two straight “Performance of the Night” finishes against top-ranked opponents and three consecutive victories. Pantoja has defeated Moreno twice before, first in 2016 in an exhibition bout on Season 24 of “The Ultimate Fighter” and again back in 2018.

(Card subject to change.)

Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Card Placement Weight Class Matchup Stipulation Main Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Yair Rodriguez (IC) Match for the UFC Featherweight Championship Co-Main Flyweight Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja Match for the UFC Flyweight Championship Undercard Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis Undercard 158-lb Catchweight Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker Undercard Middleweight Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Card Placement Weight Class Matchup Feature Welterweight Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price Undercard 130-lb Catchweight Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell Undercard Women’s Strawweight Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes Undercard Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early Prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET

Card Placement Weight Class Matchup Feature Light Heavyweight Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio Undercard Bantamweight Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell Undercard Flyweight Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar Undercard Lightweight Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 290 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. You can get an ESPN+ subscription individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

