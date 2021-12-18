How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus Live on December 18, 2021
American heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus headline the latest UFC Fight Night. Lewis has won four of his last five fights and Daukaus enters with five straight wins, all by knockout, having not lost since March 2019. The odds are that we’ll see a knockout by one of these guys. You can watch Lewis/Daukaus and the other thrilling matches starting at 7 PM ET with a a subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis/Daukaus
- When: Saturday, December 18 at 4 PM ET (prelims); 7 PM ET (main card)
- Streaming: Watch with a a subscription to ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Lewis/Daukaus
Lewis, who holds the UFC heavyweight record of 12 knockouts, has a great size advantage and more experience, but Daukaus has quickly made a name for himself as a superior technical striker with good movement and quick hands.
The co-main event stars longtime welterweight contender Stephen Thompson (16-5) against Belal Muhammad (19-3). Thompson, ranked #5, twice tried for the division belt but lost both to Tyron Woodley, in 2016 and ‘17. Muhammad, ranked #10, has been victorious in his last five bouts (there was also a no contest) since his last loss in January 2019.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus Card
Main Card
|Card
|Matchup
|Main
|Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
|Co-Main
|Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad
|Undercard
|Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill
|Undercard
|Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
|Undercard
|Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
|Undercard
|Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins
|Feature
|Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
|Prelim
|Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
|Prelim
|Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
|Prelim
|Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
|Prelim
|Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
|Prelim
|Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
|Prelim
|Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
|Prelim
|Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.