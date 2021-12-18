How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus Live on December 18, 2021

American heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus headline the latest UFC Fight Night. Lewis has won four of his last five fights and Daukaus enters with five straight wins, all by knockout, having not lost since March 2019. The odds are that we’ll see a knockout by one of these guys. You can watch Lewis/Daukaus and the other thrilling matches starting at 7 PM ET with a a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis/Daukaus

When: Saturday, December 18 at 4 PM ET (prelims); 7 PM ET (main card)

Streaming: Watch with a a subscription to ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Lewis/Daukaus

Lewis, who holds the UFC heavyweight record of 12 knockouts, has a great size advantage and more experience, but Daukaus has quickly made a name for himself as a superior technical striker with good movement and quick hands.

The co-main event stars longtime welterweight contender Stephen Thompson (16-5) against Belal Muhammad (19-3). Thompson, ranked #5, twice tried for the division belt but lost both to Tyron Woodley, in 2016 and ‘17. Muhammad, ranked #10, has been victorious in his last five bouts (there was also a no contest) since his last loss in January 2019.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus Card

Main Card

Card Matchup Main Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus Co-Main Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad Undercard Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill Undercard Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon Undercard Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot Undercard Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Card Matchup Feature Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert Prelim Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry Prelim Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker Prelim Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto Prelim Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell Prelim Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson Prelim Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian Prelim Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles