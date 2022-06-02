How to Watch ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

FX’s thrilling true-crime miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven” wraps up this week. The seven-part series premiered in late April and has left viewers captivated ever since. Detective Jeb Pyre’s investigation into a tragic double homicide with Latter-Day Saints roots comes to an end in the final episode, which debuts on Hulu on Thursday, June 2. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

If you’re in Latin America, you can stream “Under the Banner of Heaven” on Star+. International viewers can stream the series on Disney+.

About ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

After a mom and her young daughter are brutally murdered, Detective Pyre — played by Andrew Garfield — gets to work on the case. It ends up being much deeper than it seems, however, as he discovers its shocking ties to the Mormon Church. While investigating the murders, Pyre discovers some of the flaws within the church and begins grappling with his own faith.

After watching the dramatic first six episodes, you won’t want to miss Episode 7 on Thursday, June 2 to see how the story ends. The seventh episode is titled “Blood Atonement” and will tie up the loose ends in the murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter, Erica. Detectives Pyre and Bill Taba must race against time before the murderers work their way through the entire list of victims to be “blood atoned.” To do this, the investigators set out on an interstate pursuit to track them down and make sure justice is served.

On Which Devices Can You Use Hulu to Stream ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’?

