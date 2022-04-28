How to Watch ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction book, FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven” is a true-crime miniseries that focuses on the investigation of a double murder that is mysteriously linked to the Church of Latter-day Saints. On Thursday, April 28, the first two episodes will drop on FX on Hulu. After the premiere, one new episode hits Hulu each Thursday for the next five weeks and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

“Under the Banner of Heaven” will also be available to stream on Disney+ internationally or Star+ in Latin America.

About ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Set in 1984 in a suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah, “Under the Banner of Heaven” visits the murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby. As Detective Pyre, played by Andrew Garfield, digs deeper into the tragic deaths and the Lafferty family’s history, he finds connections with the LDS church. While working on this case, his own Mormon beliefs are shaken by his discoveries.

Starring alongside Garfield are Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.