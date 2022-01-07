 Skip to Content
Undercover Boss

How to Watch 'Undercover Boss' Season 11 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The inspiring and binge-worthy show is back for the eleventh season with more happy endings and unsuspecting employees. "Undercover Boss" premieres on Friday, January 7 at 8 PM ET.

How to Watch 'Undercover Boss' Season 11 Premiere

About ‘Undercover Boss’

Undercover Boss is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they disguise themselves as employees of their own organizations. Each episode showcases a different leader who will step out of their corner office and go on an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

For Season 11, the companies, and their chief executives, to be featured are College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, Fremont Street Experience, The Vitamin Shoppe, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Coco’s Bakery, the Fontana, California mayor, Acquanetta Warren, Restoration 1, Round Table Pizza, and US cellular.

Undercover Boss

February 7, 2010

Reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

How to Stream 'Undercover Boss' Season 11 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Undercover Boss” Season 11 premiere on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

