How to Watch ‘Undercover Boss’ Season 11 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The inspiring and binge-worthy show is back for the eleventh season with more happy endings and unsuspecting employees. “Undercover Boss” premieres on Friday, January 7 at 8 PM ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Undercover Boss’ Season 11 Premiere

When: Friday, January 7 at 8 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘Undercover Boss’

Undercover Boss is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they disguise themselves as employees of their own organizations. Each episode showcases a different leader who will step out of their corner office and go on an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

For Season 11, the companies, and their chief executives, to be featured are College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, Fremont Street Experience, The Vitamin Shoppe, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Coco’s Bakery, the Fontana, California mayor, Acquanetta Warren, Restoration 1, Round Table Pizza, and US cellular.

How to Stream ‘Undercover Boss’ Season 11 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Undercover Boss” Season 11 premiere on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.