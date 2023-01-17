How to Watch United States Women’s Soccer Team vs. New Zealand Live Online for Free Without Cable

The first live sporting event in the history of HBO Max is set to kick off Tuesday, Jan. 17 when the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team takes on the New Zealand Women’s National Soccer Team. It’s a contest between two of the top soccer clubs in the world, and it’s an excellent chance for the USWNT to warm up and get loose before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About United States Women's Soccer Team vs. New Zealand

Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and the rest of the star-studded USWNT roster are set to clash against Ali Riley and the New Zealanders. The last time the two teams met in February of 2022, the USWNT walked away with a 5-0 victory.

Throughout the course of its this year, WBD Sports will present more than 20 soccer matches with a balanced approach to programming featuring the Women’s and Men’s National Teams, including an extensive lineup of games showcased on HBO Max.

Studio coverage – starting at 9:30 p.m. with the U.S. Soccer Pregame Show – will be led by four-time Emmy Award winner Sara Walsh and three National Soccer Hall of Famers – Shannon Boxx, DaMarcus Beasley and Foudy. Programming throughout the night will also include halftime and postgame coverage recapping the night’s action.

The two teams will meet again on Friday, Jan. 20. Check below for a full schedule of both games, which will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Date Time (ET) Program Platform Tuesday, Jan. 17 9:30 p.m. U.S. Soccer Pregame Show HBO Max 10 p.m. U.S. Women’s National Team vs. New Zealand HBO Max Postgame U.S. Soccer Postgame HBO Max Friday, Jan. 20 9:30 p.m. U.S. Soccer Pregame Show HBO Max 10:00 p.m. U.S. Women’s National Team vs. New Zealand HBO Max Postgame U.S. Soccer Postgame HBO Max

What devices can you use to stream United States Women's Soccer Team vs. New Zealand?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max sadly does not offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you're subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

