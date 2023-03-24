How to Watch ‘Up Here’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Has your mind ever played tricks on you? That’s what’s happening to Lindsay and Miguel in “Up Here,” the new musical series debuting on Hulu on Friday, March 24. The two think they might have found love in each others’ arms at last, but both of their brains are… unreliable at best. They each have highly intrusive inner voices, and sometimes those voices even burst forth… in song! You can watch Up Here: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Up Here’ Series Premiere

“Up Here” musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999. The series follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, who have never been lucky in romance. Practically as soon as the pair meets they fall in love and start to imagine the life they always wanted for themselves might be in reach at last.

But as Miguel and Lindsay get to know each other, their various idiosyncrasies start to emerge. The two of them discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and outlandish fantasies that lives inside their heads. It’s hard to say if they need a therapist or a director more, but one thing is certain: neither of their lives will ever be the same! Though that’s probably a good thing…

The series is based on a 2015 musical that features songs by “Frozen” writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The duo returns to write songs for the series as well.

‘Up Here’ Series Premiere Trailer