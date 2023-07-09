 Skip to Content
How to Watch U.S. Women’s National Team FIFA World Cup Send-Off Game vs. Wales Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

For many fans of the beautiful game, the anticipation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has seemed like it would never end. But the tournament’s July 20 start is finally drawing nigh, and the U.S. Women’s National Team wants to be sent off in style! The USWNT will face Wales at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 9 on TNT. You can see the USWNT in its last match before the 2023 World Cup begins with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch U.S. Women’s National Team FIFA World Cup Send-Off Game vs. Wales

About U.S. Women’s National Team FIFA World Cup Send-Off Game vs. Wales

The USWNT is gearing up to defend its FIFA World Cup title, having won the prestigious tournament in 2019. They’ve got one last chance to tune themselves up and get into a competitive headspace, their friendly match against Wales that will be their final game before beginning World Cup Group stage play on July 21 against Vietnam.

Led by Coach Vlatko Andonovski and Stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle & Sophia Smith, the USWNT has plenty of star power. Luke Wileman will handle play-by-play duties for the match versus Wales, alongside National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Julie Foudy. Melissa Ortiz will join the crew in delivering reports from pitch-side.

How to Stream U.S. Women’s National Team FIFA World Cup Send-Off Game vs. Wales on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the U.S. Women’s National Team FIFA World Cup Send-Off Game vs. Wales using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch the USWNT Prepare for its Send-off Match

