How to Watch USMNT vs. Oman Friendly Soccer Game Live For Free Without Cable

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team has a long road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it’s never too early to start preparing for that prestigious tournament. The team will face Oman in an international friendly on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, and Peacock (in Spanish). The USMNT has a new coach, but it’s one who has led the team to past success, and the path to the future is looking bright indeed. You can watch the USMNT vs. Oman friendly with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch USMNT vs. Oman

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About USMNT vs. Oman

Gregg Berhalter is starting his second tenure coaching the USMNT. His first stint lasted from 2018-2022, and he led the team to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup. But a domestic violence incident from 1992 prevented his contract from being automatically renewed, and U.S. Soccer cast a wide coaching search net before deciding to bring Berhalter back for another term.

In his first game back with the squad, Berhalter coached the team to a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday, Sept. 9. Luke Wileman will handle play-by-play duties for the team’s game against Oman, with Kyle Martino serving as commentator and Melissa Ortiz taking on sideline reporting responsibilities. The game will be held at Allianz Field in St. Paul, MN, and TNT will offer a 30-minute pregame show hosted by Sara Walsh and analysts DaMarcus Beasley and Brian Dunseth.

How to Stream USMNT vs. Oman on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch USMNT vs. Oman using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

All Live TV Streaming Services