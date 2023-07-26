How to Watch USWNT vs. Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Live for Free Without Cable

After a 3-0 victory against Vietnam this past Friday, the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is back this week with plans to continue their world domination. And they will do so against a familiar foe: 2019 Women’s World Cup Final opponent, the Netherlands. As the Netherlands look to take revenge against the defending champs, the U.S. seek two in a row on the path toward their fifth World Cup trophy. The FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Netherlands match will take place on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, FS1, and Universo, as well as in Spanish on Peacock. You can watch the match with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

FIFA Women’s World Cup favorite and defending champs USWNT head back to the pitch this Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET, for a rematch of 2019’s Cup final against the Netherlands. Led by co-captains Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan with forward Megan Rapinoe playing in her final Cup tournament, the USWNT has already seen star-making success in its first match this past Friday against Vietnam, with forward Sophia Smith making her World Cup debut and becoming the second-youngest player in USWNT history to score multiple goals (2) in a World Cup game.

The Netherlands also won their first match of the Cup on Sunday against Portugal, matching the two teams up equally for their rematch.

The USWNT will try for their fifth World Cup overall and their third consecutive Cup, aiming to become the first team in soccer history to accomplish the latter feat.

