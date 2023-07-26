 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox FS1 Universo

How to Watch USWNT vs. Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Live for Free Without Cable

Ashley Steves

After a 3-0 victory against Vietnam this past Friday, the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is back this week with plans to continue their world domination. And they will do so against a familiar foe: 2019 Women’s World Cup Final opponent, the Netherlands. As the Netherlands look to take revenge against the defending champs, the U.S. seek two in a row on the path toward their fifth World Cup trophy. The FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Netherlands match will take place on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, FS1, and Universo, as well as in Spanish on Peacock. You can watch the match with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Netherlands

About FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Netherlands

FIFA Women’s World Cup favorite and defending champs USWNT head back to the pitch this Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET, for a rematch of 2019’s Cup final against the Netherlands. Led by co-captains Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan with forward Megan Rapinoe playing in her final Cup tournament, the USWNT has already seen star-making success in its first match this past Friday against Vietnam, with forward Sophia Smith making her World Cup debut and becoming the second-youngest player in USWNT history to score multiple goals (2) in a World Cup game.

The Netherlands also won their first match of the Cup on Sunday against Portugal, matching the two teams up equally for their rematch.

The USWNT will try for their fifth World Cup overall and their third consecutive Cup, aiming to become the first team in soccer history to accomplish the latter feat.

How to Stream FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Netherlands on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Netherlands using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check out highlights from United States vs. Vietnam

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.