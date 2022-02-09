How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Mitchell and Curry clash in Utah-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (41-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (33-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s best scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry, meet when Utah and Golden State take the court. Mitchell ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.7 points per game and Curry ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Jazz are 20-11 in conference matchups. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.9 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 15.1 boards.

The Warriors are 24-8 in Western Conference play. Golden State is fifth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.3% as a team from deep this season. Andrew Wiggins leads them shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 94-92 on Jan. 24, with Jordan Poole scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is averaging 16 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Curry is averaging 25.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 116.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (calf), Rudy Gay: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica: out (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).