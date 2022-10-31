How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-2, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Utah finished 33-19 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 22.0 fouls last season.

Memphis finished 6-6 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 19.9 on free throws and 39.3 from beyond the arc.

The teams play for the 50th time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 124-123 on Oct. 30. Kelly Olynyk scored 23 points points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Walker Kessler: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: day to day (health and safety protocols), Simone Fontecchio: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (non-covid illness), Jake LaRavia: day to day (non-covid illness).