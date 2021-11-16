How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

In Salt Lake City and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Philadelphia faces Utah, looks to end 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (8-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Utah.

The Jazz have gone 4-2 at home. Utah is seventh in the league averaging 110.2 points and is shooting 45.4% from the field.

The 76ers are 4-2 on the road. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 13.9 fast break points per game. Tobias Harris leads the 76ers averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

76ers: Danny Green: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).