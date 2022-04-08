 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (63-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Jazz play Phoenix.

The Jazz have gone 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Mike Conley shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 38-12 in conference games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.7.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 118-114 on Feb. 27. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 26 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Devin Booker is scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (rest), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Royce O’Neale: out (thumb), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Chris Paul: out (rest), Devin Booker: out (back).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.