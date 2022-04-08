How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (63-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Jazz play Phoenix.

The Jazz have gone 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Mike Conley shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 38-12 in conference games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.7.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 118-114 on Feb. 27. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 26 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Devin Booker is scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (rest), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Royce O’Neale: out (thumb), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Chris Paul: out (rest), Devin Booker: out (back).