How to Watch ‘V/H/S/99’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The newest entry in the chilling “V/H/S” found-footage anthology franchise is coming to Shudder on Thursday, Oct. 20. “V/H/S/99” harkens back to the final punk rock, analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. The movie features five spine-tingling tales of ghosts, demons, and murderers, and you can watch it all with a 7-Day Free Trial of Shudder.

How to Watch ‘V/H/S/99’

About ‘V/H/S/99’

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor “V/H/S/94,” this film is a found-footage anthology piece. It offers five self-contained stories filled with horror, gore, and the very best thrills and chills for Spooky Season. The five films within the film include:

Shredding: A bratty punk rock group records their antics for their online fans. The band decides to film a music video inside an off-limits underground venue where the members of another band were trampled to death when a fire caused listeners to stampede them a few years back.

Suicide Bid: One freshman is desperate to join her college campus’s most prestigious sorority. She is dared to spend the night buried inside a coffin filled with spiders. The stunt recreates an urban legend which tells that another student was dared to commit the same deed, only to be forgotten by her classmates and left to die.

Ozzy’s Dungeon: The perilous children’s TV game show “Ozzy’s Dungeon” is canceled after one contestant is maimed for life. Years later, the parents of the injured girl kidnap the former show’s host, hungry for revenge. The two force him to endure an obstacle course similar to the show, but far deadlier.

The Gawkers: A teen boy steals his younger brother’s camera so he and his friends can spy on the new girl next door. Their creepy infatuation turns to outright obsession as the mischievous teens secretly install spyware on her computer to see through her webcam. However, they soon discover the girl’s dark secret, and are forced to confront their own.

To Hell and Back: On New Years’ Eve 1999, videographers Nate and Troy are unwittingly hired by cultists to film a demon-summoning ritual. The spell backfires and the two friends are instead transported to Hell, where tortured soul Mabel helps them battle Satan’s most devious servants as they attempt to escape back to Earth.

Can You Stream ‘V/H/S/99 For Free?

If you’re not already subscribed to Shudder, yes! Shudder offers a seven-day free trial of its service for new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘V/H/S/99’ on Shudder?

Shudder is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.