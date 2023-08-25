How to Watch ‘Vacation Friends 2’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The hilarious 2021 comedy “Vacation Friends” is back with a hysterical sequel “Vacation Friends 2,” set to release on Hulu on Friday, Aug. 25. Starring Lil Rel Howery, John Cena, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner, the group of besties are back for another rollercoaster of a ride vacation. However, sometimes vacations are better off without friends thanks to the shenanigans this group finds themselves in while away. You can watch Vacation Friends 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Vacation Friends 2’

When newlyweds Marcus and Emily get an all-expenses-paid trip to the Caribbean, they jump at the opportunity to unwind and connect at a romantic and tropical resort. Their plans fall apart, however, when their unruly friends Ron and Kyla join them with their baby.

The sequel follows the successful original film, which showed Marcus and Emily meeting Ron and Kyla while on vacation in Mexico, where Marcus planned on proposing to Emily. With a new wedding to plan, Ron and Kyla derailed plans and caused more problems than solutions for their wedding-to-be.

Now, the foursome is back for the sequel for another wild ride when Marcus has an impromptu business meeting while at the resort, where he begs Ron and Kyla to behave. But as fans know from the first movie, nothing rarely goes as planned.

The sequel sees the original cast back as their respective characters and has guest stars like Steve Buscemi, Carlos Santos, and Ronny Chieng appearing.

Can you watch ‘Vacation Friends 2’ for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘Vacation Friends 2’ offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Vacation Friends 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Vacation Friends 2’?

You can watch Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Vacation Friends 2’ Trailer