How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. LSU on SEC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the #20 LSU Tigers from Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. LSU Tigers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.