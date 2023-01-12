How to Watch ‘Velma’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jinkies, the time sure flies! The highly-anticipated new series “ Velma ” is coming to HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 12. The series features a new, adult twist on the Scooby-Doo gang, led by Mindy Kailing’s titular character. Kailing also produced the series, so you can bet her quirky sense of humor will be infused throughout the show. You can watch Velma: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About 'Velma' Series Premiere

“Velma” is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling), the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. What crazy adventures will Velma and the gang find themselves in in this new series? You’ll have to watch and find out, but make sure you put the kids to bed first!

The series boasts some incredible comedic talent, including “Office” and “Mindy Project” writer and star Mindy Kailing as Velma, Glenn Howerton from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” as Fred, “Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu as Daphne, and “Veep” alumni Sam Richardson as Shaggy. The cast, combined with its more adult premise, should offer a fresh and hilarious look at a well-trodden group of characters.

Can you watch 'Velma' Series Premiere for free?

Yes, HBO Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Velma: Season 1 on HBO Max.

What is the 'Velma' Series Premiere episode schedule?

HBO Max will be airing ‘Velma’ Series Premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, January 12, 2023

: Thursday, January 12, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, January 12, 2023

: Thursday, January 12, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, January 19, 2023

: Thursday, January 19, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, January 19, 2023

: Thursday, January 19, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, January 26, 2023

: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, January 26, 2023

: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, February 2, 2023

: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, February 2, 2023

: Thursday, February 2, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, February 9, 2023

: Thursday, February 9, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Can you watch 'Velma' Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Velma: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Velma' Series Premiere?

You can watch Velma: Season 1 on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

'Velma' Series Premiere Trailer