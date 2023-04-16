How to Watch ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A new drama series debuts on Showtime this weekend, offering a look into the 1993 events, as well as what came before and after. “Waco: The Aftermath” features five episodes, providing more details about this tragedy and how they have continued to impact the United States today. “Waco: The Aftermath” is both a prequel and sequel to the previously released series titled “Waco.” Don’t miss the series premiere on Showtime on Sunday, April 14 at 10 p.m. You can watch Waco: The Aftermath with a subscription to Sling TV. You can watch Waco: The Aftermath with a 7-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Premiere
“Waco: The Aftermath” highlights what happened in Waco, Texas 30 years ago. However, this series does something that other Waco documentaries and shows have skipped in the past. The new series makes a connection to what’s going on in the United States in the present day and analyzes how these current events are connected to the 1993 stand-off between the FBI, ATF, and the Branch Davidians. It also delves into what occurred after the stand-off, including the survivors’ trials and homegrown terrorism, specifically involving Timothy McVeigh.
The Showtime series specifically examines the links to major attacks in the recent past, from the Oklahoma City bombing to the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Several familiar faces return to the new series after first starring in “Waco.” Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, John Leguizamo, and Annika Marks are among the cast reprising their roles. “Waco: The Aftermath” was created by brothers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, who were also behind the 2018 series.
Can you watch ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Premiere for free?
SHOWTIME offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Waco: The Aftermath on SHOWTIME.
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Waco: The Aftermath as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Premiere Schedule
“Waco: The Aftermath” features five episodes with one airing each Sunday.
- Episode 1: Sunday, April 16
- Episode 2: Sunday, April 23
- Episode 3: Sunday, April 30
- Episode 4: Sunday, May 7
- Episode 5: Sunday, May 14
What devices can you use to stream ‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Premiere?
You can watch Waco: The Aftermath on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
You can watch Waco: The Aftermath on SHOWTIME using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
In addition to airing on Sunday, April 16 on Showtime, the series premiere is available to stream on-demand on SHOWTIME beginning on Friday, April 14.
‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Premiere Trailer
Waco: The AftermathApril 16, 2023
Explore the wide-ranging fallout succeeding the tragic events that took place in Waco, TX: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh.
SHOWTIME
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.