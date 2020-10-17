 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Virginia Cavaliers from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Cavaliers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: ACC Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: ACC Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: ACC Network + 24 Top Cable Channels