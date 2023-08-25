How to Watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Apple TV is mining straight from the headlines for its latest docuseries “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn. Through never-before-seen interviews, footage, and in-depth access, the four-parter takes a look at the thrilling story of Ghosn, from his reign of power as one of the world’s top businessmen, his shocking arrest, and his calculated getaway that stunned the world. The docuseries comes to the platform this Friday, Aug. 25. You can watch Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn with a 60-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.
About ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere
Apple TV+’s four-part documentary “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” will tell the story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn from corporate ladder climb to his shocking arrest and following escape from the country.
Inspired by the acclaimed biography “Boundless” by Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, “Wanted” will track Chosn’s rise to corporate power and fame as the head of Nissan and Renault until he was arrested on charges including misappropriating funds and understating his income.
The series will include never-before-seen interviews and footage from key figures throughout Ghosn’s life, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who helped him escape to Lebanon following his arrest.
The four-part “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 25.
‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere Schedule
Apple TV+ will be airing all four parts of “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” on Friday, Aug. 25.
‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere Trailer
Wanted: The Escape of Carlos GhosnAugust 25, 2023
The riveting story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn, including his reign of power, shocking arrest, and calculated getaway that stunned the world.
