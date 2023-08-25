How to Watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get a 2-Month FREE trial if you sign up before Sept. 30

About ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere

Apple TV+’s four-part documentary “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” will tell the story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn from corporate ladder climb to his shocking arrest and following escape from the country.

Inspired by the acclaimed biography “Boundless” by Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, “Wanted” will track Chosn’s rise to corporate power and fame as the head of Nissan and Renault until he was arrested on charges including misappropriating funds and understating his income.

The series will include never-before-seen interviews and footage from key figures throughout Ghosn’s life, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who helped him escape to Lebanon following his arrest.

The four-part “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 25.

Can you watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 60-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn on Apple TV+.

‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing all four parts of “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” on Friday, Aug. 25.

Can you watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere?

You can watch Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere Trailer