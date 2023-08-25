 Skip to Content
Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Apple TV is mining straight from the headlines for its latest docuseries “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn. Through never-before-seen interviews, footage, and in-depth access, the four-parter takes a look at the thrilling story of Ghosn, from his reign of power as one of the world’s top businessmen, his shocking arrest, and his calculated getaway that stunned the world. The docuseries comes to the platform this Friday, Aug. 25. You can watch Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn with a 60-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere

About ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere

Apple TV+’s four-part documentary “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” will tell the story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn from corporate ladder climb to his shocking arrest and following escape from the country.

Inspired by the acclaimed biography “Boundless” by Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, “Wanted” will track Chosn’s rise to corporate power and fame as the head of Nissan and Renault until he was arrested on charges including misappropriating funds and understating his income.

The series will include never-before-seen interviews and footage from key figures throughout Ghosn’s life, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who helped him escape to Lebanon following his arrest.

The four-part “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” comes to Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 25.

Can you watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 60-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn on Apple TV+.

‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing all four parts of “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” on Friday, Aug. 25.

Can you watch ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere?

You can watch Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ Premiere Trailer

  • Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

    August 25, 2023

    The riveting story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn, including his reign of power, shocking arrest, and calculated getaway that stunned the world.

  60-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    60-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com

    Get a 2-Month FREE trial if you sign up before Sept. 30

