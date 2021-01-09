How to Watch Washington vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST, the Washington Football Team face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from FedExField in Landover, MD. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

A team with a losing record in the playoffs? That’s the case with the 7-9 Washington Football Team, which snuck in with a win over the Eagles in the final game of the season. Not only that, because they won the NFC East – they will be playing this game at home.

Washington’s rookie defensive end will try to take down NFL-legend Tom Brady, who will be looking for another Super Bowl, but this time with Tampa Bay. He has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – and his long-time TE Rob Gronkowski to throw to.

Despite early struggles, Tampa Bay finished 11-5 and are the heavy favorites coming into the matchup.

