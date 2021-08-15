MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +138, Braves -159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Nationals are 29-32 in home games in 2020. Washington’s lineup has 131 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with 19 homers.

The Braves have gone 30-27 away from home. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .371.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-2. Max Fried recorded his 10th victory and Dansby Swanson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin registered his 12th loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option