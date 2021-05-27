How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

When: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MASN

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Max Scherzer. Scherzer went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Nationals are 12-11 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .320 is sixth in the league. Josh Harrison leads the team with an OBP of .372.

The Reds have gone 10-12 away from home. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .322 is fifth in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the lineup with an OBP of .418.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Mahle notched his third victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Max Scherzer registered his third loss for Washington.

Reds: Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 15 strikeouts).

