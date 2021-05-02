MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Marlins vs. Nationals Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

When: Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Patrick Corbin. Corbin pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts against Miami. Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) and Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.00 ERA, .93 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Nationals are 4-4 against opponents from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .356.

The Marlins are 4-4 against NL East Division teams. Miami is slugging .359 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .560.

The Nationals won the last meeting 7-2. Patrick Corbin earned his first victory and Yan Gomes went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Paul Campbell registered his second loss for Miami.

