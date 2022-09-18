 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
MASN2≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Marlins try to avoid series sweep against the Nationals

Miami Marlins (59-87, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (51-94, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-8, 2.43 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (2-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -184, Nationals +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins play the final game of a three-game series. The Nationals will sweep the series with a win.

Washington has a 24-49 record in home games and a 51-94 record overall. The Nationals have an 18-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 59-87 overall and 30-44 on the road. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Marlins hold a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit ranks second on the Nationals with 41 extra base hits (20 doubles and 21 home runs). Alex Call is 9-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 RBI for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 9-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .270 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

