MLB 2021 Opening Day TV: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

Mets/Nationals Opening Day will air nationally on ESPN, which means you can stream the game with a 7-Day Free Trial, along with Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

During the regular season, most Mets games will air on SportsNet NY, which is also available on fuboTV and those other services. In D.C., most Nationals games will be on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Nats games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Mets vs. Nationals Preview

Projected Lineup

New York Mets

  1. Brandon Nimmo, CF
  2. Francisco Lindor, SS
  3. Michael Conforto, RF
  4. Pete Alonso, 1B
  5. Dominic Smith, LF
  6. Jeff McNeil, 2B
  7. J.D. Davis, 3B
  8. James McCann, C
  9. Jacob deGrom, RHP

Washington Nationals

  1. Trea Turner, SS
  2. Juan Soto, RF
  3. Josh Bell, 1B
  4. Kyle Schwarber, LF
  5. Starlin Castro, 3B
  6. Josh Harrison, 2B
  7. Yan Gomes, C
  8. Victor Robles, CF
  9. Max Scherzer, RHP
