Miami Marlins New York Mets

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Spring Training Game on March 7, 2021 Online

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST, the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX (The CW), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. The service also carries SNY, which means you can stream Mets games all season long.

If you are a Marlins fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Florida all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

