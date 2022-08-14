MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

When: Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock Originals

Stream: Peacock

In Washington, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium, which is available with a Subscription to Peacock. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Two-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, who was traded from the Nationals to the Padres last week ahead of the MLB trade deadline, makes his return to face his former team as San Diego visits Washington from Nationals Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, August 14 at Noon ET on Peacock.

Soto spent his first four-plus big league seasons with the Nationals and helped the team win the 2019 World Series. While with Washington, Soto was a two-time All-Star (2021, 2022) and won the 2020 batting title with a .351 average. He finished second in rookie of the year voting in 2018 and finished second in National League MVP voting last season behind Bryce Harper. In the 2019 World Series, Soto batted .333 with three home runs and seven RBIs in the Nationals’ seven-game victory over Houston.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Kevin Frandsen (Nationals analyst) and Mark Grant (Padres analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with Peacock.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals and Padres meet in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (64-52, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-77, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -280, Nationals +226; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington has an 18-41 record in home games and a 38-77 record overall. The Nationals have a 16-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 31-28 on the road and 64-52 overall. The Padres have a 43-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has 18 doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-27 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .298 batting average to rank third on the Padres, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Juan Soto is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .278 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Padres: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Nationals: Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)