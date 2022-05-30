 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘We Own This City’ Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Tom Wilton

HBO’s crime drama “We Own This City” has almost come to the end of its limited run. The show, which is inspired by the true story of the bold rise and ultimate downfall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force will bow out with its sixth and final episode on Monday, May 30 and you can watch it all with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch The Finale of ‘We Own This City’

When: Monday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: HBO
Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘We Own This City’

Set in 2015 against the backdrop of riots over the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody, the story focuses on how Baltimore officials put their faith in Sergeant Wayne Jenkins and his Gun Trace Task Force to tackle the city’s rising crime wave. However, it soon became evident that the Baltimore Police Department was enmeshed in a criminal conspiracy, and that Jenkins was using his status to exploit the city’s issues with drugs and guns.

“We Own This City” is based on the non-fiction book by Justin Fenton, and developed for TV by George Pelecanos and David Simon, who worked previously collaborated on “The Deuce,” which itself followed their work on “The Wire.”

The limited series stars Jon Bernthal (“Marvel's The Punisher”) as Jenkins, and Wunmi Mosaku (“Loki”) as the fictionalized Department of Justice attorney Nicole Steele tasked with investigating the impact the Gun Trace Task Force has had on marginalized communities.

How to Stream We Own This City on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

You can watch the finale of “We Own This City” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can do this via HBO Max.

Watch the 'We Own This City' trailer:

