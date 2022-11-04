How to Watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Dust off your polka shoes and tune up your accordions, Weird Al fans. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is the biopic of the parody artist superstar that you never knew you needed, and it’s coming exclusively to the Roku Channel on Friday, Nov. 4. The film follows a young Al Yankovic from the days when he first picked up an accordion through a career that may or may not have actually happened. You can watch his transformation from a humble boy into the Weird Al you know and love with a free sign-up to Roku Channel.

How to Watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

About ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

There’s a good chance that if you’re a Weird Al fan, you think you know everything there is to know about the frizzy-haired frequent guest of Dr. Demento. If you’re not a Weird Al fan, you may be thinking there’s no point in finding out more about him anyway. In either case, you’d be dead wrong.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is the “totally unexaggerated” (wink wink) account of the life of the greatest musician of our time. From a wickedly strict upbringing in which playing the accordion was a sin, Al Yankovic rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al (allegedly) lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and likely features an absurd cavalcade of A-list celebrity cameos.

Can You Stream ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ For Free?

Yes! The movie is a Roku original, which means you’ll be able to watch free on the free ad-supported TV (FAST) service the Roku Channel.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ on the Roku Channel?

The Roku Channel is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

