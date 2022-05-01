How to Watch ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Comic and podcast host Nikki Glaser is packing her bags and heading back home on a journey of self-discovery. Fans can be a part of this next chapter in her story in E!’s new series, “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” The 30-minute series premiere airs on Sunday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’

Nikki spent part of the pandemic with her parents, Julie and EJ in Hollywood. The time has come for her to get out of her childhood home and embark on a new adventure, so she is saying “goodbye” to Hollywood and heading back to St. Louis. In St. Louis, she moves in with her best friend and podcast co-host, Andrew Collin.

Once she’s settled in at her new home with her roommate, she has the opportunity to catch up with a couple of familiar faces, including her longtime friend, Kerstin Robertson, and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Convy.

Nikki’s new series captures all of the uncomfortable and awkward moments as she attempts to find herself and discover true love.

