How to Watch ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Comic and podcast host Nikki Glaser is packing her bags and heading back home on a journey of self-discovery. Fans can be a part of this next chapter in her story in E!’s new series, “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” The 30-minute series premiere airs on Sunday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’

About ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’

Nikki spent part of the pandemic with her parents, Julie and EJ in Hollywood. The time has come for her to get out of her childhood home and embark on a new adventure, so she is saying “goodbye” to Hollywood and heading back to St. Louis. In St. Louis, she moves in with her best friend and podcast co-host, Andrew Collin.

Once she’s settled in at her new home with her roommate, she has the opportunity to catch up with a couple of familiar faces, including her longtime friend, Kerstin Robertson, and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Convy.

Nikki’s new series captures all of the uncomfortable and awkward moments as she attempts to find herself and discover true love.

How to Stream ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” premiere live on E! using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Check Out the 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' Preview:

