How to Watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Fans of English football (aka soccer in the U.S.) have been relishing the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most historic clubs in the world in “Welcome to Wrexham” on FX. The documentary follows Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia” co-creator Rob McElhenny through their efforts to take over Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest professional football club in the world. The whole season has been building toward the dramatic finale, which you can stream on Wednesday, Oct. 12 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season Finale

When: Wednseday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednseday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET TV: FX

FX Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The season finale of “Welcome to Wrexham” can be streamed on Hulu starting Thursday, Oct. 13.

About ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny partnered to buy an English soccer team, they knew the venture wouldn’t just be for kicks. The English take what they call football incredibly seriously, and a couple of outsiders from America would have to work very hard to win over fans of even the least competitive of clubs.

Wrexham AFC may not be a top-tier team any longer, but it has an incredibly storied tradition. How would working-class fans of the third-oldest professional football team in the world react to a couple of movie stars with no connection to the area buying them up?

The series is built on the tension brought about by that cultural clash. Throughout the season, Reynolds and McElhenny have worked incredibly hard to prove that while they have no sports management experience, they see the venture as more than a stroll down the pitch. It’s all come down to the dramatic finale: will Wrexham finally be able to earn a league promotion?

How to Stream ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Welcome to Wrexham” season finale using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services