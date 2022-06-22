How to Watch ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Wellington Paranormal” Season 3 debuts in the United States this week after premiering in New Zealand earlier this year. The new season of the supernatural comedy series kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. After the premiere, new episodes will air Wednesdays. You can watch the “Wellington Paranormal” Season 3 premiere live for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Wednesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET TV: The CW

About ‘Wellington Paranormal’

“Wellington Paranormal” is a spin-off of the 2014 film “What We Do in the Shadows.” The upcoming fourth season will be the last for the series. The comedy follows Officers Minogue and O’Leary — played by Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary — as they bumble their way through supernatural cases.

The two-episode premiere begins with an episode titled “Bird Woman.” In this episode, the officers investigate reports of Kurangaituku, who is a bird-woman from Māori lore. She has been stealing and attacking. In the second episode, “The Wicked Man,” the officers are tasked with discovering how a teenage girl, named Sophie Wilkes, disappeared.

