Wellington Paranormal The CW

How to Watch ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Wellington Paranormal” Season 3 debuts in the United States this week after premiering in New Zealand earlier this year. The new season of the supernatural comedy series kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. After the premiere, new episodes will air Wednesdays. You can watch the “Wellington Paranormal” Season 3 premiere live for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Wellington Paranormal’

About ‘Wellington Paranormal’

“Wellington Paranormal” is a spin-off of the 2014 film “What We Do in the Shadows.” The upcoming fourth season will be the last for the series. The comedy follows Officers Minogue and O’Leary — played by Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary — as they bumble their way through supernatural cases.

The two-episode premiere begins with an episode titled “Bird Woman.” In this episode, the officers investigate reports of Kurangaituku, who is a bird-woman from Māori lore. She has been stealing and attacking. In the second episode, “The Wicked Man,” the officers are tasked with discovering how a teenage girl, named Sophie Wilkes, disappeared.

How to Stream the ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Wellington Paranormal” season 3 premiere live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch a Preview of 'Wellington Paranormal' Season 3:

