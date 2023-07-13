How to Watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It’s first blood for “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 5! The hit FX mockumentary series, starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasha Demetriou, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Gulllén, will return this Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET for 10 new episodes of Staten Island adventures, from shopping malls to Pride parades. “What We Do in the Shadows” is available to watch via Hulu. You can watch What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 and FX with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere
The hit FX series “What We Do In The Shadows,” based on the 2014 film of the same name, documents the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates in the modern world of Staten Island: Nandor (played by Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Harvey Gulllén also stars as Guillermo, the group’s human familiar.
The cast also includes a supporting cast that includes Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Atamanuik, Doug Jones, and more, as well as an extended cast of A-list guest stars, including Mark Hamill, Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, and series writer Taika Waititi, just to name a few.
In the upcoming fifth season, expect more of the usual hilarious and heartwarming hijinks from the band of bloodsuckers, including the group’s first trip to a mall, Colin running for office, and Guillermo learning the ropes of being a vampire.
“What We Do In The Shadows” has also been renewed for a sixth season with plans to air in 2024.
Can you watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 and FX as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere Schedule
“What We Do In the Shadows” will premiere on FX and Hulu on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with its first two episodes and then will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
-Episode 1: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 2: Thursday, July 13, 2023
-Episode 3: Thursday, July 20, 2023
-Episode 4: Thursday, July 27, 2023
-Episode 5: Thursday, August 3, 2023
-Episode 6: Thursday, August 10, 2023
-Episode 7: Thursday, August 17, 2023
-Episode 8: Thursday, August 24, 2023
-Episode 9: Thursday, August 31, 2023
-Episode 10: Thursday, September 7, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere?
You can watch What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 and FX on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere Trailer
-
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5July 13, 2023
Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family - or at least, a family - from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.
-
FX
FX is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.