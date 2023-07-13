How to Watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere

The hit FX series “What We Do In The Shadows,” based on the 2014 film of the same name, documents the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates in the modern world of Staten Island: Nandor (played by Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Harvey Gulllén also stars as Guillermo, the group’s human familiar.

The cast also includes a supporting cast that includes Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Atamanuik, Doug Jones, and more, as well as an extended cast of A-list guest stars, including Mark Hamill, Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, and series writer Taika Waititi, just to name a few.

In the upcoming fifth season, expect more of the usual hilarious and heartwarming hijinks from the band of bloodsuckers, including the group’s first trip to a mall, Colin running for office, and Guillermo learning the ropes of being a vampire.

“What We Do In The Shadows” has also been renewed for a sixth season with plans to air in 2024.

Can you watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 and FX as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere Schedule

“What We Do In the Shadows” will premiere on FX and Hulu on Thursday, July 13, 2023, with its first two episodes and then will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

-Episode 1: Thursday, July 13, 2023

-Episode 2: Thursday, July 13, 2023

-Episode 3: Thursday, July 20, 2023

-Episode 4: Thursday, July 27, 2023

-Episode 5: Thursday, August 3, 2023

-Episode 6: Thursday, August 10, 2023

-Episode 7: Thursday, August 17, 2023

-Episode 8: Thursday, August 24, 2023

-Episode 9: Thursday, August 31, 2023

-Episode 10: Thursday, September 7, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere?

You can watch What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5 and FX on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5 Premiere Trailer