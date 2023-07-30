How to Watch ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Premiere

The Hallmark Channel’s first original series enters its 10th season on Sunday, July 30 as “When Calls the Heart” premieres the first of 12 new episodes set to premiere over the next three months.

The series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (played by Erin Krakow), a school teacher in the early 1900s, who is assigned to a rural town in Canada and has to leave behind her high society life. Now living in Coal Valley, Elizabeth comes to know and love the town and its citizens. In the new season, everyone is buzzing about the Hot Springs and how it will help the town draw tourists. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Lucas (Chris McNally) host Aunt Agatha and Julie on an interesting visit to Hope Valley. Tune in to check out all of the drama, romance, and intrigue

In addition to Krakow, the series stars many other Hallmark Channel favorites, including Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, and Hrothgar Mathews.

Since its premiere in 2014, “When Calls the Heart” has become a favorite series of Hallmark fans. The network has already renewed the series for its 11th season, so stay tuned for a premiere date.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Premiere Schedule

Below, you can find the “When Calls the Heart” Season 10 schedule:

Episode 1 : Sunday, July 30

: Sunday, July 30 Episode 2 : Sunday, Aug. 6

: Sunday, Aug. 6 Episode 3 : Sunday, Aug. 13

: Sunday, Aug. 13 Episode 4 : Sunday, Aug. 20

: Sunday, Aug. 20 Episode 5 : Sunday, Aug. 27

: Sunday, Aug. 27 Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 3 Episode 7 : Sunday, Sept. 10

: Sunday, Sept. 10 Episode 8 : Sunday, Sept. 17

: Sunday, Sept. 17 Episode 9 : Sunday, Sept. 24

: Sunday, Sept. 24 Episode 10 : Sunday, Oct. 1

: Sunday, Oct. 1 Episode 11 : Sunday, Oct. 8

: Sunday, Oct. 8 Episode 12: Sunday, Oct. 15

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Premiere Trailer