White House Plumbers HBO Max

How to Watch ‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

David Satin

One of The Streamable’s most-anticipated titles of the year is coming to HBO Max on Monday, May 1. That show is “White House Plumbers,” a dramatization of the Watergate scandal that will portray E. Howard Hunt’s and G. Gordon Liddy’s illegal efforts to protect the Nixon presidency, and how spectacularly those efforts blew up in their faces. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere

About ‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere

“White House Plumbers” takes the audience behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it. Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak.

After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops - including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex. Proving that history can sometimes be stranger than fiction, “White House Plumbers” sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America’s greatest political crimes.

What devices can you use to stream ‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere Trailer

