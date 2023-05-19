How to Watch ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Seemingly opposite street hoopers, Jeremy — an injury-prone former star — and Kamal — a has-been prodigy still clinging to his dream — team up to take one final shot at living out their dreams. The pair work as basketball hustlers who sucker would-be foes into the idea that white men can’t play as well as Black men. “White Men Can’t Jump” stars Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, and debuts this Friday, May 19 exclusively streaming on Hulu. You can watch White Men Can't Jump with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu..
About ‘White Men Can't Jump’
Two hoopers that couldn’t be any more different team up to live out their dreams. Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow star in a remake of the 1992 smash hit of the same name that starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. The film also stars Teyana Taylor as Imani, Kamal’s girlfriend, Laura Harrier as Jeremy’s girlfriend Tatiana, Vince Staples as Speedy, and the late, great Lance Reddick as Kamal’s father Benji.
Can you watch ‘White Men Can't Jump’ for free?
Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch White Men Can't Jump on Hulu.
Can you watch ‘White Men Can't Jump’ offline?
Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download White Men Can't Jump and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘White Men Can't Jump’?
You can watch White Men Can't Jump on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘White Men Can't Jump’ Trailer
White Men Can't JumpMay 11, 2023
