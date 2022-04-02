 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Whitney, A Look Back’ Live for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

Entertainment Tonight is revealing never-before-seen Whitney Houston interview moments in the new special for CBS, “Whitney, A Look Back.” The special will air the night before the Grammy’s on Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘Whitney, A Look Back’

About ‘Whitney, A Look Back’

It has been ten years since Whitney Houston’s tragic passing and the new ET special will include dusted off footage of lost performances and rare moments with the star, alongside new interviews with close friends including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. “Whitney, A Look Back” will also explore new details about the days leading up to and following Whitney’s death.

How to Stream ‘Whitney, A Look Back’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Whitney, a Look Back” on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

