How to Watch ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ Online for Free

Another documentary on Whitney Houston’s life is coming out, this time it’s focusing on what the singer deemed as the best aspect of her life—motherhood. In “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” Lifetime dives into Houston’s life outside of being a megastar and just being mother to her and Bobby Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina. The documentary airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’

When: Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Lifetime

The two-hour takes an in-depth how Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s lives paralleled each other. Both were daughters of famous musicians, were often scrutinized for the people they dated, both turned to drugs and alcohol for reprieve and both suffered premature deaths that were eerily similar. The documentary features commentary from close family and friends who give insight into the pair’s relationship.

“One of the worst misconception is judging her parenting. You say she wasn’t a good mom because she was on this and that. That’s not true. She still, throughout everything, was a phenomenal mom,” Houston’s goddaughter, Brandy Boyd told Access Hollywood.

Following the documentary at 10pm ET, will be the Whitney, the 2015 film based on American recording artist Whitney Houston and her turbulent marriage to R&B artist Bobby Brown.

How to Stream “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

