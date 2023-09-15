How to Watch ‘Wilderness’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Liv and Will are the couple that every young couple wants to be in “The Wilderness,” the new thriller series coming to Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 15. They have a glamourous life, great jobs, and an apartment to die for. But when one secret in their marriage comes to light, it starts an avalanche of darkness that neither of the two are able to crawl out from under. You can watch Wilderness: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Wilderness’ Series Premiere

The series follows Liv and Will on a set of grand adventures that any married couple would love to have under the right circumstances. The trouble for this pair is, the circumstances aren’t right at all. Against the backdrop of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which serves as the show’s theme song, this young couple embarks on a journey that will change both of their lives forever, and may not end with both of them alive.

It’s a “darkly twisted thriller exploring a marriage gone wrong, which shifts into a cat-and-mouse psychological chess game between husband and wife,” says star Jenna Coleman. “A drama about codependency and freedom. Boundaries and blurred edges. Revenge and sanity, or the lack thereof. Ultimately Liv’s tale is one of survival - it becomes a very primal, visceral, and feminine tale of coming into her own.”

