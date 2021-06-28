How to Watch Wimbledon 2021 Live For Free Without Cable
One of the most prestigious tennis tournaments is upon us. The Wimbledon tournaments return to the All England Lawn Tennis Club after a year-long layoff. Champions of men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles, will all be settled this week. The action starts on Monday, June 28, at 6 AM ET.
How to Watch Wimbledon 2021 Live Without Cable
- When: Starts June 28 at 6 AM ET; continues until July 11
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
You can also watch most of the coverage through ESPN+ You can also check out ESPN+ for more streaming Wimbledon coverage and content, including past championships, documentaries, and more.
The full schedule of Wimbledon events is below:
Full Wimbledon Schedule
|Date
|Time (EST)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Mon, Jun 28
|6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|First Round Action
|ESPN - ESPN Deportes
|Live
|11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|First Round Action
|ESPN2
|Live
|Tue, Jun 29
|6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|First Round Action
|ESPN - ESPN Deportes
|Live
|11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|First Round Action
|ESPN2
|Live
|Wed, Jun 30
|6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Second Round Action
|ESPN - ESPN Deportes
|Live
|Thu, Jul 1
|6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Second Round Action
|ESPN - ESPN Deportes
|Live
|Fri, Jul 2
|6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 6:35 – 8:50 a.m. 10:05 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Third Round Action
|ESPN - ESPN Deportes - ESPN Deportes
|Live
|11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Third Round Action
|ESPN2
|Live
|Sat, Jul 3
|7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|Live
|7:05 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.
|Third Round Action
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Third Round Action
|ESPN
|Live
|10:15 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Third Round Action
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Third Round Action
|ESPN2
|Live
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Third Round Action
|ESPN
|Live
|Sun, Jul 4
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Highlights of Week One
|ABC
|Tape
|Mon, Jul 5
|6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Round of 16, Centre Court
|ESPN
|Live
|6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Round of 16, No.1 Court & others
|ESPN2
|Live
|Tue, Jul 6
|8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Ladies’ Quarterfinals, Centre Court
|ESPN
|Live
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Ladies’ Quarterfinals, No.1 Court
|ESPN2
|Live
|8 – 11:30 a.m.
|Ladies’ Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|Wed, Jul 7
|8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, Centre Court
|ESPN
|Live
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, No.1 Court
|ESPN2
|Live
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|Thu, Jul 8
|7 – 8 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|Live
|7:45 – 11:30 a.m.
|Ladies’ Semifinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Ladies’ Semifinals
|ESPN
|Live
|Fri, Jul 9
|7 – 8 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|Live
|7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Ladies’ Semifinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Semifinals
|ESPN
|Live
|Sat, Jul 10
|8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|Live
|8:45 – 11:30 a.m.
|Ladies’ Championship
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Ladies’ Championship - Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship - Ladies’ Doubles Championship
|ESPN
|Live
|3 – 6 p.m.
|Ladies’ Championship
|ABC
|Encore
|Sun, Jul 11
|8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|Live
|8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Championship
|ESPN Deportes
|Live
|9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Championship - Mixed Doubles Championship
|ESPN
|Live
|3 – 6 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Championship
|ABC
|Encore
How to Stream Wimbledon 2021 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Wimbledon 2021 live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $94.99
|•
|^
$5
|-
|^
$6
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes
Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes