 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN2 ABC ESPN Deportes ESPN+

How to Watch Wimbledon 2021 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

One of the most prestigious tennis tournaments is upon us. The Wimbledon tournaments return to the All England Lawn Tennis Club after a year-long layoff. Champions of men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles, will all be settled this week. The action starts on Monday, June 28, at 6 AM ET.

How to Watch Wimbledon 2021 Live Without Cable

You can also watch most of the coverage through ESPN+ You can also check out ESPN+ for more streaming Wimbledon coverage and content, including past championships, documentaries, and more.

The full schedule of Wimbledon events is below:

Full Wimbledon Schedule

Date Time (EST) Match Network(s)
Mon, Jun 28 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. First Round Action ESPN - ESPN Deportes Live
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. First Round Action ESPN2 Live
Tue, Jun 29 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. First Round Action ESPN - ESPN Deportes Live
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. First Round Action ESPN2 Live
Wed, Jun 30 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Second Round Action ESPN - ESPN Deportes Live
Thu, Jul 1 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Second Round Action ESPN - ESPN Deportes Live
Fri, Jul 2 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 6:35 – 8:50 a.m. 10:05 a.m. – 2 p.m. Third Round Action ESPN - ESPN Deportes - ESPN Deportes Live
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Third Round Action ESPN2 Live
Sat, Jul 3 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN Live
7:05 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Third Round Action ESPN Deportes Live
8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Third Round Action ESPN Live
10:15 a.m. – 2 p.m. Third Round Action ESPN Deportes Live
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Third Round Action ESPN2 Live
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Third Round Action ESPN Live
Sun, Jul 4 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Highlights of Week One ABC Tape
Mon, Jul 5 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Deportes Live
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16, Centre Court ESPN Live
6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16, No.1 Court & others ESPN2 Live
Tue, Jul 6 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Ladies’ Quarterfinals, Centre Court ESPN Live
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ladies’ Quarterfinals, No.1 Court ESPN2 Live
8 – 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Live
Wed, Jul 7 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, Centre Court ESPN Live
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, No.1 Court ESPN2 Live
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Live
Thu, Jul 8 7 – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN Live
7:45 – 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Semifinals ESPN Deportes Live
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ladies’ Semifinals ESPN Live
Fri, Jul 9 7 – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN Live
7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ladies’ Semifinals ESPN Deportes Live
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals ESPN Live
Sat, Jul 10 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN Live
8:45 – 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN Deportes Live
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ladies’ Championship - Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship - Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN Live
3 – 6 p.m. Ladies’ Championship ABC Encore
Sun, Jul 11 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN Live
8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship ESPN Deportes Live
9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship - Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN Live
3 – 6 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship ABC Encore

How to Stream Wimbledon 2021 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Wimbledon 2021 live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ABC---
ESPN Deportes≥ $94.99^
$5		-^
$6		--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN Deportes + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN Deportes + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Preparing for the Wimbledon Fortnight | ESPN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.