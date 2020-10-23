How to Live Stream 2020 Big Ten Opener: Wisconsin vs. Illinois For Free Without Cable

On Friday, October 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT, the #14 Wisconsin Badgers face the Illinois Fighting Illini from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Wisconsin at Illinois Preview

In a rematch of Illinois stunning 2019 upset, the Badgers are still looking for revenge. Wisconsin will have redshirt freshman Graham Mertz at QB, who appeared in just two games last season. In the backfield they will look for Nakia Watson to continue the tradition of a strong set of running backs.

Illinois returns Brandon Peters at QB, who transferred from Michigan, but disappointed last season. Josh Imatorbhebhe and Donny Navarro will continue to be his main targets on the deep threat. But Isaiahh Loudermilk of Wisconsin, will be all over Peters at QB, coming up a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year win.