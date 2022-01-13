 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Wolf Like Me Peacock Originals

How to Watch the ‘Wolf Like Me’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The new Peacock Original romantic comedy series, “Wolf Like Me,” comes with a surprising horror twist. Starring Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, and Ariel Donoghue, the show highlights what embarking on a new love story is all about and so much more. The series begins streaming on Peacock on Thursday, January 13. To watch the new Peacock Original, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch ‘Wolf Like Me’ Online

About ‘Wolf Like Me’

In the new series, Gad plays Gary, who’s a widowed father to an 11-year-old girl, Emma, played by Donoghue. A car crash brings Mary, played by Fisher, into Gary’s and Emma’s lives. Not long after they meet, Mary hits it off with Emma and connects to the young girl in a way that her father hasn’t been able to.

As they get to know each other better, sparks begin to fly between Gary and Mary. Everything isn’t as it seems, however, because Mary has a deep and potentially deadly secret. She attempts to get out before she harms Gary and Emma, but she can’t distance herself from the comfort of their friendship.

Wolf Like Me

January 13, 2022

Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘Wolf Like Me’ For Free?

Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial of its Premium tier. Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free. The ad-free tier costs just $4.99 per month for Xfinity and Cox customers.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Wolf Like Me’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
Peacock-------

Live TV Streaming Option

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.