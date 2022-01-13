How to Watch the ‘Wolf Like Me’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The new Peacock Original romantic comedy series, “Wolf Like Me,” comes with a surprising horror twist. Starring Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, and Ariel Donoghue, the show highlights what embarking on a new love story is all about and so much more. The series begins streaming on Peacock on Thursday, January 13. To watch the new Peacock Original, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch ‘Wolf Like Me’ Online

About ‘Wolf Like Me’

In the new series, Gad plays Gary, who’s a widowed father to an 11-year-old girl, Emma, played by Donoghue. A car crash brings Mary, played by Fisher, into Gary’s and Emma’s lives. Not long after they meet, Mary hits it off with Emma and connects to the young girl in a way that her father hasn’t been able to.

As they get to know each other better, sparks begin to fly between Gary and Mary. Everything isn’t as it seems, however, because Mary has a deep and potentially deadly secret. She attempts to get out before she harms Gary and Emma, but she can’t distance herself from the comfort of their friendship.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘Wolf Like Me’ For Free?

Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial of its Premium tier. Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free. The ad-free tier costs just $4.99 per month for Xfinity and Cox customers.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Wolf Like Me’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV