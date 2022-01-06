 Skip to Content
Women of the Movement

How to Watch ‘Women of the Movement’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar, “Women of the Movement” aims to shine a light on historical events along with social and political issues that are still relevant today. ABC’s limited series will air on Thursday, January 6 at 8 PM ET. You can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Women of the Movement’ Series Premiere

About ‘Women of the Movement’

The new six-episode scripted series tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South in 1955. Mamie turns into an activist, refusing to let the news of Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines. Instead, she bears her pain in front of the world which subsequently ignites the Civil Rights movement as what it has come to be known today.

Inspired by Devery S. Anderson’s book, Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement, the series will also star Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher and Timothy Hutton.

Due to the serious and potentially triggering content, ABC has released this statement, “While we feel this show is an important story to tell, we recognize that the events depicted in the show may be challenging to watch for some viewers.” The network then listed resources like The Crisis Text Line.

Women of the Movement

January 6, 2022

A limited series focusing on Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.

How to Stream ‘Women of the Movement’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch ‘Women of the Movement’ on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

