How to Watch Women’s Basketball 2022 Feast Week Live for Free Without Cable

The women’s college basketball season is in full swing, and ESPN’s family of networks is offering coverage starting Sunday, Nov. 20, and continuing all week long. The schedule features an impressive slate of showdowns to take fans into the holiday weekend, including a 1 vs. 2 matchup, and three tournaments featuring some of the top teams in the country. So carve yourself off a drumstick and get comfortable, college basketball fans, because there’s a veritable feast of games coming your way. You can Watch Women’s College Basketball Feast Week with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch Women’s College Basketball Feast Week

About Women’s College Basketball Feast Week

ESPN is harnessing the power of its various networks to bring you the most women’s college basketball possible this week. The #1 South Carolina Gamecocks, will travel to take on the #2 Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The blockbuster matchup will tip off a five-week run of regular-season women’s college basketball featured on ABC.

The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament also begins on Sunday, Nov. 20. The women’s bracket features #3 Texas, #6 Louisville, #11 Tennessee, Gonzaga, Marquette, Rutgers, South Dakota State, and UCLA. On Monday, Nov. 21, the championship game will air at noon on ESPN2, followed by the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) and Phil Knight Legacy events will be played on November 24, 25, and 27 at three facilities in Portland, Oregon: the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The PKI field includes #7 Iowa State, #23 North Carolina, #21 Oregon, and Michigan State. The Phil Knight Legacy bracket features #4 Iowa, #5 UConn, Duke, and Oregon State. The championship games for both events will be played on Sunday, Nov. 27, with the Phil Knight Legacy Championship airing at 1 p.m. on ABC and the PKI Championship live at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Check below for a full schedule of games, and which network they’ll appear on so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, Nov 20 2 p.m. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Called by Ben Shulman, Christy Thomaskutty ACC Network 3 p.m. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Called by Ben Shulman, Christy Thomaskutty ABC 4 p.m. Ball State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame, Called by Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network Mon, Nov 21 Noon Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Championship, Called by Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place, Game Called by Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck ESPNU Thu, Nov 24 5 p.m. Phil Knight Invitational No. 13 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Oregon, Called by Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Phil Knight Invitational No. 7 Iowa State vs. Michigan State, Called by Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU Fri, Nov 25 6 p.m. Phil Knight Legacy No. 5 UConn vs. Duke, Called by Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty, Stephanie White ESPN2/ESPNU 7 p.m. Colorado vs. No. 11 Tennessee, Called by Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Phil Knight Legacy No. 4 Iowa vs. Oregon State, Called by Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPNU Sun, Nov 27 1 p.m. Phil Knight Legacy Invitational Championship, Called by Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 1 p.m. Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game, Called by Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN2 2 p.m. East Carolina vs. Virginia, Called by Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network 2 p.m. Princeton vs. No. 3 Texas, Called by Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Wake Forest, Called by Angel Gray, Jasmine Thomas ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Phil Knight Invitational Championship, Called by Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 10 p.m. Phil Knight Legacy Third Place Game, Called by Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN2

How to Stream Women’s College Basketball Feast Week on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Women’s College Basketball Feast Week using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

